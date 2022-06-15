EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 322,618 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,819,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 149,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,760. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

