EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $45.01 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. 90,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,860. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

