EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.13. 20,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,060. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

