EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65.64 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $65,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $4,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.71. 34,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,863. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

