EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.99 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 110,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after buying an additional 454,899 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,181,000 after buying an additional 157,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 109,172 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $70.06.

