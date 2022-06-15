EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,031 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. 23,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.68 and a 200 day moving average of $243.28.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

