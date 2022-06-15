EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 150,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,226,000 after buying an additional 44,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,806,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.31. 93,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,987. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average of $162.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.40 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.