Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
NYSE EQNR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.94.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
