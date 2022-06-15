Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.94.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

