Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.
Separately, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.83 and a 12-month high of C$11.46.
About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
