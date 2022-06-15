Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

