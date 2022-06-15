ETHA Lend Reaches Market Cap of $162,273.58 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, ETHA Lend has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $162,273.58 and $98,805.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,707.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00110637 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

