Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $31.18. Approximately 16,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,154,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

