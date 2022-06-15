Everipedia Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.35 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $40.35 million and $4.98 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00411181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011400 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,921 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.