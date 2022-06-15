EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,067 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. 65,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,523. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

