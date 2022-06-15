EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRC. StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE GRC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $734.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.13%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

