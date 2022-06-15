EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.13 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

