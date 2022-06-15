EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after acquiring an additional 817,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,650,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 138,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.