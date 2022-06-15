EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $712,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,240,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,032,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

