EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $433,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $598.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $650.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.71. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $529.13 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

