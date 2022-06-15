EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $129.49. 43,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

