EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,182. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

