EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

APD traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.98.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

