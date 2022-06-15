EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,161. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

