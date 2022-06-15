EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,160 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,736,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,065,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 423,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,144,198. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

