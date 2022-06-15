EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($5.77) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 500 ($6.07) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 291,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,437,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

