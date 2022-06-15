EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,882,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $524.66. 22,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,493. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $571.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.31. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.