EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,356,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $236.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,262. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

