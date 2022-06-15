Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Raised by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for 2.0% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $48,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.79.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.