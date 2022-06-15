Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.30

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.30 and last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 1131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.39.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Exponent alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.