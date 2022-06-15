extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91,491.85

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $91,491.85 and approximately $35,032.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,000.07 or 1.00055501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00028758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00197044 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00089341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00114615 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00158964 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000211 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.