Faceter (FACE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16,614.00

Faceter (FACE) traded up 80.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $374,049.96 and approximately $16,614.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

