Family CFO Inc Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.0% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

