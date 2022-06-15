Family CFO Inc Buys Shares of 400 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,283.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 562.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.58. 38,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.18 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

