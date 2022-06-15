Family CFO Inc Invests $1.34 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. The company had a trading volume of 189,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,240. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

