Family CFO Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.41 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

