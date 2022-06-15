Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 13%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 268,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,591,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

