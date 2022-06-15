Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 13%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 268,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,591,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

