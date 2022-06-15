FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

FedEx has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $22.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.40.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.