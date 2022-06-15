Financial Contrast: Marqeta (MQ) versus The Competition

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Marqeta to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marqeta and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 11 0 2.63 Marqeta Competitors 1583 10903 23614 518 2.63

Marqeta currently has a consensus price target of $16.03, indicating a potential upside of 81.78%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 76.75%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $517.17 million -$163.93 million -16.04 Marqeta Competitors $1.72 billion $270.91 million -35,709.05

Marqeta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -36.80% -13.49% -11.78% Marqeta Competitors -30.90% -63.44% -8.06%

Summary

Marqeta competitors beat Marqeta on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

