Financial Review: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

This table compares Ultra Clean and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.44% 20.43% 9.02% FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87%

83.5% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Clean and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 3 0 3.00 FTC Solar 2 0 5 1 2.63

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.16%. FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $7.09, suggesting a potential upside of 62.26%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and FTC Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.63 $119.50 million $2.70 10.86 FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.61 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -2.97

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats FTC Solar on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.