Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,197 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,124,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $291.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,811. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,875 shares of company stock valued at $331,982,640 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

