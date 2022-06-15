Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,123 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 27,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,622,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 52,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,788. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.