Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.91. 289,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,524. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

