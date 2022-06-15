Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,778,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

AMAT stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 43,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.39 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

