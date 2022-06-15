Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,876. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day moving average is $221.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

