Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,785,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,972,000 after purchasing an additional 860,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,203,000 after purchasing an additional 575,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,229,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,559 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,240,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 513,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,986. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

