Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Takes $504,000 Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 91,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 83,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,909,000.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90.

