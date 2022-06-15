Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,523. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

