Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Western Union by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $24.62.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

