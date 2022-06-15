First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.46

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.46 and last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 76796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.01.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.39.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.